|
|
David I. Drout, M.D, 73, of Colts Neck, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020. He was born in Neptune to the late David and Gloria (Burdge) Drout. David received his Bachelor's degree in 1969 from Cornell University and graduated from the College of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in 1973. David began his career as a physician in 1978 at Red Bank Medical Associates and Riverview Medical Associates in Tinton Falls from 1999 to present. He was affiliated with Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank serving as the Director of the Department of Medicine, Vice President of Medical Staff, part of the Bioethics Committee and President of Riverview Medical Center from 2007 - 2008. He was President of Riverview Medical Associates since it was founded.
Throughout his career as a physician, David received certifications from the National Board of Medical Examiners, American Board of Internal Medicine, American Board of Internal Medicine- Cardiovascular Diseases and Biomedical Ethics and Public Health from Rutgers and Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. He was a member of the American College of Physicians, American College of Cardiology, , Medical Society of New Jersey, Bioethics Committee and Member American Society Law, Medicine Ethics. Most of all, David devoted his life to caring for his many patients.
He is survived by his wife Roberta Sharpe-Drout, his sons, Michael Drout and his wife Racquel D'Oyen and Jonathan Drout, his grandchildren, Rhys and Mitchell, his siblings Reginald and his wife Susan Drout, Cheryl Drout and her husband Robert Siedentop and Darlene and her husband Robert Polk, his nieces and nephews, Gina, Jennifer, Emily, Allen, Brian, Jason, Mara, Timothy J., Heather and Christopher and his longtime assistant Roxanne. Also surviving are many great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Thursday January 23, 2020 from 3 - 8 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Friday January 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in David's memory to the , P.O. Box 417005
Boston, MA 02241-7005, . Please visit David's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020