David I. Stein
Ocean - David I. Stein died peacefully at his home on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was 91.
Born in Elizabeth, NJ, he resided in Plainfield and Little Silver prior to settling in Ocean 15 years ago.
A Navy veteran, David honorably served our country from 1945-1946. He went on to graduate from Rutgers University School of Pharmacy in Newark, NJ.
Prior to retiring, he owned his own pharmacy, City Pharmacy, in Perth Amboy, NJ. He later worked as a pharmacist for Rite Aid in Eatontown, where he was lovingly known as "Doc."
He was predeceased by his son, William Stein, in 2005.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 66 years, Florence; 2 daughters: Barbara Marx and her husband Fred of North Potomac, MD, and Nannette Tereo and her husband Rick of Ocean, NJ; 2 grandchildren: Jennie Marx and Jeff Marx; 2 great-grandchildren: Dylan and Logan Marx; and a brother, Marvin Stein of Phoenix, AZ.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11AM at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ. Entombment will immediately follow.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 10, 2019