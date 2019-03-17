|
|
David J. Paraskevas
Tinton Falls - David J. Paraskevas ("Sked"), 64, of Tinton Falls, NJ passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday March 14, 2019. David was born in Elizabeth NJ to John and Audrey Paraskevas, and grew up in Lincroft NJ with his five younger sisters.
Sked was a gifted machinist, notable boat builder and legendary record holding driver of Jersey Speed Skiffs and Super Stock Flat Bottoms, most notably the "SS-88 Cruise Missile", "PS-529-Wendt Racing" & "JS-88 Blue Goose". In 1972, when he was eighteen, Sked bought the Blue Goose for $1 for his first race and registered it then as "JS-57 Ruptured Duck". He came in third! From that race on, Sked was a master of designing, constructing and operating these unique racing machines. Sked also had a great passion for music which always accompanied him in his workshop.
David is predeceased by his father, John H. Paraskevas. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years Bucki Paraskevas; his daughter Audrey Nicole Paraskevas; his mother Audrey E. Paraskevas; his sisters and their husbands: Mary Anne O'Brien (Vincent), Rose Marie Leitner (Charles), Christina Carlson (Jeffrey), Ellen Krasutsky (Alex), and Alexis Rosen (Randy); and 17 nieces and nephews, and 1 grand-niece and 1 grand-nephew.
Visitation will be 5 to 9 with a Memorial Service at 8 PM on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at the Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls. For online condolences, please visit Sked's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019