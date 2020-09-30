David Jesus Hale Jr.
Brick - David Jesus Hale Jr, age 25, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. Born in Neptune, David was a lifelong resident of Brick. David enjoyed listening to music and loved animals, his dog Khaos was his best friend. David was a loving son and incredible big brother to his 3 younger sisters. He loved spending time with all his family, friends, and loved ones. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his parents, David and Kristina Hale and his three sisters, Day'ja, Daviana and Deztinee; grandfathers, Ramon Sanchez and Pedro DeJesus; aunts and uncles, Edwin Hale, Timothy Hale, Pamela Hale, Ramon Sanchez, Aleida Lebron, Rickie Sanchez, Elizabeth DeJesus-Lewis, Ramon DeJesus, Pedro Sanchez, Carmen DeJesus, and Angelina Matrascia; and partner Kristina Thau; and several cousins.
He is predeceased by his grandmothers, Darlena Hale and Cheryl Bailoni; and aunt and uncle, BeaMarie Hale and Ken Hale.
Visitation will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 4 pm-7 pm at O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick. A Funeral Service will take place at 6:45 pm. Committal will be private. To send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
