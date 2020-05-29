David Kaplan



Monroe Twp. - David Kaplan died peacefully in his home on May 26, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1928. He was predeceased by his wife of over 60 years, Rhoda Kaplan, nee Alpert. He survived by his two sons, Richard M. Kaplan and his wife Kathy and Allen S. Kaplan and his wife Linda. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Joel Kaplan and wife, Sarah, Elizabeth Kaplan, Jaclyn Profili and husband, Michael and Sara Bonaly and husband, Spencer. He was also blessed with six great grandchildren, Meaghan and Jamie Kaplan, Stella and Grant Profili and Calvin and Violet Bonaly.



During his professional career he worked long hours in retail. He owned and operated Kings Men Shop in Perth Amboy for over 20 years until retirement. David was an avid golfer in his later years. He accomplished the amazing feat of making two hole-in- ones during his golfing experience. Growing up as a child in Brooklyn, he was a lifelong Dodger fan.









