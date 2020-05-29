David Kaplan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Kaplan

Monroe Twp. - David Kaplan died peacefully in his home on May 26, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1928. He was predeceased by his wife of over 60 years, Rhoda Kaplan, nee Alpert. He survived by his two sons, Richard M. Kaplan and his wife Kathy and Allen S. Kaplan and his wife Linda. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Joel Kaplan and wife, Sarah, Elizabeth Kaplan, Jaclyn Profili and husband, Michael and Sara Bonaly and husband, Spencer. He was also blessed with six great grandchildren, Meaghan and Jamie Kaplan, Stella and Grant Profili and Calvin and Violet Bonaly.

During his professional career he worked long hours in retail. He owned and operated Kings Men Shop in Perth Amboy for over 20 years until retirement. David was an avid golfer in his later years. He accomplished the amazing feat of making two hole-in- ones during his golfing experience. Growing up as a child in Brooklyn, he was a lifelong Dodger fan.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved