Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Catharine R.C.CH.
108 Middletown Rd.
Holmdel, NJ
Interment
Following Services
Fairview Cemetery
456 Rt. 35 S.
Red Bank, NJ
David L. Luce

David L. Luce Obituary
David L. Luce

Tinton Falls - David L. Luce, 77, of Tinton Falls passed away Wednesday, November 20th with his family by his side.

He was born in Dunkirk, NY to the late Lloyd and Fern Luce.

David was the CIO for the Rockefeller Group from 1983 - 2007. He was also past president of the group SIM; the Society of Information Management from 1992 - 2010.

David is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Alice, his loving children and their spouses; Julianne and Michael Reynolds, David L. Jr. and Anne and Michael and Michele. Also surviving are his dear grandchildren Jacqueline, Jaimie and Jessica Reynolds, Connor Luce, Sierra, Carly and Michael Jr. Luce.

A celebration of his life will be 3:00 - 7:00 pm Sunday, November 24th at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:15 am Monday, November 25th at St. Catharine R.C.CH. 108 Middletown Rd. Holmdel, NJ 07733. Interment will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery 456 Rt. 35 S. Red Bank, NJ.

Please visit David's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
