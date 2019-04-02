|
David L. Taft
Island Heights - David L. Taft, 79, of Island Heights, passed away on Monday April 1, 2019. He was born in Morristown, NJ and lived most of his life at the shore area.
He loved his work in construction and his time coaching youth football, baseball, and soccer where he developed many lifelong friendships. David loved animals and rescued many during his lifetime.
He is predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Beverly Taft, and his first wife Margaret Sterback Taft.
David is survived by his wife Mary; his children, John D. Taft and his wife Cathy, Chris Taft and his wife Marianne, Dana Quakenbush and her husband John, and David Taft and his wife Meg; step children, Elizabeth Nelson and her husband Donald, Lee Ford, Tom Ford and his wife Lisa; his beloved grandchildren, Kendel, Lindsay, Aidan, Grace, Sophie, Molly, Ryan, Jack, Thompson, and Darby.
He is also survived by his sister Nancy Keelan and her husband Ollie; niece, Victoria and her husband Louis Pellegrino; nephew, Laddie Keelan and his wife Paula.
Memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Avenue Toms River, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Associated Humane Society, Home of the Popcorn Park Zoo, 1 Humane Way Forked River, NJ 08731, a place he loved, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 2, 2019