David Leo Godvin
- - David Leo Godvin passed away at the age of 90, on May 21, 2019.
He was born in New Jersey in 1928, to the late John and Barbara Godvin. He resided in New Jersey for most of his life, raising a family in Rumson and eventually moving to Monmouth Beach in later years.
He is the beloved husband of 59 years to Annamarie Helsper Godvin, and loving father of Mark David Godvin and his wife Susan Martin Godvin of Dallas, TX, Michele Louise Godvin Deysine and her husband Gaston Deysine of Seattle, WA, Gregory John Godvin and his wife Lise Christensen Godvin of Rye, NY, Regina Marie Godvin de Gersdorff and her husband Stephen de Gersdorff of Little Silver, NJ, Christopher Gerard Godvin and his wife Marne Wells Godvin of Diablo, CA, John Robert Godvin and his wife Karen Leyh Godvin of Scottsdale, AZ. He is also known as "Pop-Pop," grandfather to thirteen grandchildren. He is predeceased by his brothers and sister John Godvin, Paul F. Godvin, Mary Godvin McGillicudy, and Gerard B. Godvin.
David Godvin proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his service, he attended Boston College, graduating in 1951. He later led a distinguished 35-year career in finance.
He was a highly intelligent, handsome gentleman, who had a strong sense of character and deep faith. He attended church regularly throughout his life. He will long be remembered for his love of family, friends and sports. He left a positive impact throughout his life, and has said that his greatest legacy was his children. He also remained close to his alma mater, Boston College. He was elected as a BC Alumnus of the year by the Boston College Alumni Association in 1963. Many of his children and grandchildren earned their degrees at Boston College. He will be missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Holy Cross Church, 30 Ward Ave, Rumson, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be made to the , P.O Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090 or via their website or phone 800-272-3900. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019