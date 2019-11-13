|
|
David Lewis Waldman
Elberon - David Lewis Waldman, 65, of Elberon, passed away suddenly on November 11, 2019. David was Vice President of Human Resources and Administration for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation in Princeton. He was born in Newark, raised in Metuchen and lived in North Brunswick before moving to Elberon 22 years ago. David earned a Bachelors and a Masters Degree from the College of New Jersey. He was an avid walker and loved walking the Long Branch boardwalk. He was a diehard Giants fan, enjoyed gol?ng, and spending time with his family. David was a loving, caring, generous man. He was very philanthropic and donated through his own foundation to many causes including the Epilepsy Foundation, Arbor Day, Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, and the Princeton Area Community Foundation.
David was predeceased by his parents Albert and Florence Kwaloff Waldman. He is survived by his wife Karen Grace Waldman of Elberon, his daughter Ashley Kate Waldman of Denver Colorado, his two stepdaughters Juliana lglay and her husband Russell of Belmar and Rebecca Ward and her husband Gannon of Brick, his brother Marc Waldman and his wife Mary of Yardley PA, his sister Susan Waldman of Milltown, his beloved grandchildren Marlo and Rosie lglay and Fiona and Sage Ward. He will also be missed by his daughter's beautiful puppy Delilah.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Saturday, November 16 from 1 to 4 PM at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D St. Belmar NJ. For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019