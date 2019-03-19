David "Bruce" Luther, Sr.



Long Branch - David "Bruce" Luther Sr, 89, of Long Branch, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. He was born in Long Branch, raised his family in Neptune, and returned to Long Branch in his later years. Bruce graduated from Long Branch High School in 1947 and served in the US Army Reserves following graduation and with the Oliver Byron Fire Department 25-7. He worked more than 40 years for Bell Telephone and AT&T. Bruce was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, and tennis. He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Mildred Luther, and first wife Mary Jane Luther. He is survived by his loving soulmate Lynda "Peaches" Berger, loving children David "Bruce" Luther Jr and his wife Marybeth of Neptune, Janet Armitt and her husband Dave of Ocean Township, and Brian Luther and wife Bernadette of Manasquan, his sister Kaye Doud and her husband Red of Ohio, 10 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Friends and Family are invited for visitation from 5 to 8 PM on Wednesday, March 20 at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. The funeral service will be held 10 AM on Thursday, March 21 also at Ely Funeral Home, followed by the entombment in Woodbine Cemetery and Mausoleum, Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to . Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary