|
|
David M. Bass Sr.
Long Branch - David M. Bass Sr., 65 of Long Branch passed away on June 20,2019 at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch. He recently retired from the Long Branch Board of Education and was employed at Monmouth Park Racetrack. Oceanport. He is survived by his wife Martha, sons ,David M. Bass Jr. and Jeffrey A Bass as well as his brothers and sisters. For additional information and time of Memorial Service please visit www.Hoffmanfuneral.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 22, 2019