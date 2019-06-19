Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Forked River Tuna Club
18 Bay Ave.
Forked River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Kroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. Kroll

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David M. Kroll Obituary
David M. Kroll

Bayville - David M. Kroll, Jr., 74, passed away June 16, 2019 at home. David was a plumber for C&R Plumbing, Lanoka Harbor. Born in Newark, he resided in Laurence Harbor before moving to Bayville in 1983. David was a member of Ducks Unlimited.

David is survived by his wife Susan, his daughter Denise & Joshua Greenberg of Little Egg Harbor, 3 sons, David & Tammie of Little Egg Harbor, Shawn & Anna of Cooper City, FL, Matthew & Katie of St. Louis, MO, 5 grandchildren Cassidy, Sage, Avery, Jacob, Carson and 1 great-grandchild Everly Grace.

A Memorial Service will be held 12-4 PM Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Forked River Tuna Club, 18 Bay Ave., Forked River. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now