David M. Kroll
Bayville - David M. Kroll, Jr., 74, passed away June 16, 2019 at home. David was a plumber for C&R Plumbing, Lanoka Harbor. Born in Newark, he resided in Laurence Harbor before moving to Bayville in 1983. David was a member of Ducks Unlimited.
David is survived by his wife Susan, his daughter Denise & Joshua Greenberg of Little Egg Harbor, 3 sons, David & Tammie of Little Egg Harbor, Shawn & Anna of Cooper City, FL, Matthew & Katie of St. Louis, MO, 5 grandchildren Cassidy, Sage, Avery, Jacob, Carson and 1 great-grandchild Everly Grace.
A Memorial Service will be held 12-4 PM Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Forked River Tuna Club, 18 Bay Ave., Forked River. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 19, 2019