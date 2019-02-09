|
David Medieros
Freehold - David Medeiros, 58, of Freehold Twp. N.J., passed away suddenly, Thursday, February 7th at home. Born and raised in Bristol, Rhode Island, Dave left his beloved hometown to marry the love of his life, Lisa, 35 years ago, although his soul continued to whisper him home to Bristol.
Dave was employed by Monmouth County Hall of Records, Engineering Dept. as a Project Coordinator for 25 years or as he stated "way too &#@%-ing long!", prior to his retirement in August of 2018.
Dave had a larger than life personality, constantly seeking happiness, perhaps too large for his fragile being. One of his many interests and passions were centered around motorcycles and dirt-bike racing. Dave was always eager to share in his excitement, encouraging all around him to join in his joy of riding. He was an active member of the New England Trails Association, Mid-Atlantic Trails Association, and the Tri-State Trials Riders. He was a skilled mechanic, always working hard to ensure Michael's dirt bikes and all of the many riders Dave loved to help were "Race Ready". He took great pride in his Hare Scramble committee work with the East Coast Enduro Association (ECEA). His daughter Kacie hopelessly tried to share her own passions for fashion but Dave insisted his oil splattered t-shirts were the best.
He is survived by his wife Lisa; his daughter and son-in-law, Kacie and Jose Nieto of Freehold; his son Michael and girlfriend Liz Capell of Freehold; his parents, Armenio and Maria Medeiros of Bristol, Rhode Island; siblings, Michael (Lia) Medeiros; Linda (Lincoln) Dwight; Donna (Frank) Raposa; Steven (Becky) Medeiros; Debbie (Pat) Barton; mother-in-law, Toni Brower; brother-in-law Tom (Lisa) Brower; sister-in-law Susan (Jim) McDonough; sister-in-law, Cecelia Brower and many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins. Dave loved being with his friends, Robin Burst, Ralph Meade, Tony Mini, the Buckley's, the guys at the VFW/ American Legion; and the brotherhood of the Trials bike riders; the list goes on.
Dave "Extreme" will be dearly missed by many.
Calling hours will be Sunday, February 10th from 1:00 - 5:00pm with a funeral service at 4:30 pm at the Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness at www.namigm.org.
For directions, or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 9, 2019