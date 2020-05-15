David Mersereau Ditto
1958 - 2020
Point Pleasant: - David Mersereau Ditto passed away at Ocean Medical Center on May 7, 2020, after a brief illness. Born on February 28, 1958 he was the youngest of four sons born to Doris Haven Ditto and William A B Ditto Jr. David graduated from Wall Township High School and received a certificate in Carpentry from the Monmouth County Vocational School District (MCVSD). He was a self-employed carpenter/builder prior to his illness. His skills were exceptional, and he was very dedicated to his customers, always going above and beyond what was required. David provided internships for carpentry students in Ocean and Monmouth counties for many years. He will be remembered for his smile, sense of humor and kindness. He was predeceased by his parents and his loyal canine companion, Buster. Surviving are three brothers; William A B Ditto, III (Joseph), Stephen H Ditto, Lawrence H Ditto (June) and his beloved nephews, Joshua G Ditto and Noah T Ditto (Melissa) and adoring 4 great nieces and nephews; Haven, Colton, Emeline & Bryson Ditto. He is also survived by his stepmother, Elizabeth T Ditto, brother Michael (Sally) and his trusty canine companion, Cherokee Lane. Also, two aunts, Judith Haven, Mary Ditto Pearsall and 6 cousins. He leaves behind many friends and loyal customers. A special thanks to Dr. Michael Findura and Dr. Franklin Frasco for their care of David over many years. Donations, in his memory, should be made payable to MCVSD, and mailed to the MCVSD Business Office, PO Box 5033, Freehold, NJ 07728-5033. Please indicate that your donation is for the Carpentry Program in memory of David M. Ditto. Services are private at the request of the family. A memorial service will be held in the future. Arrangements are under the direction of Jersey Shore Cremation Services, Manasquan, NJ.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
