Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howell - David Michael Birchall, Jr., 52, of Howell died on June 21, 2019 at home.

Mike was a commercial diver before becoming a self-employed carpenter.

He was a soccer player for the New Jersey Americans and the Pinelanders Soccer Club. He was predeceased by his father, David Michael Birchall, and a sister, Cheryl Cummings.

Surviving are his wife, Dana Hurden-Hall; his children, Dawson Michael Birchall, Shannon Birchall, and Jake Hall; his mother, Mary Lou Birchall; a brother, Mark Cummings; a sister, Darlene LaRocque; and two nephews, Ryan Jones and Joseph LaRocque.

Visitation will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 24, 2019
