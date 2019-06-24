|
David Michael Birchall, Jr.
Howell - David Michael Birchall, Jr., 52, of Howell died on June 21, 2019 at home.
Mike was a commercial diver before becoming a self-employed carpenter.
He was a soccer player for the New Jersey Americans and the Pinelanders Soccer Club. He was predeceased by his father, David Michael Birchall, and a sister, Cheryl Cummings.
Surviving are his wife, Dana Hurden-Hall; his children, Dawson Michael Birchall, Shannon Birchall, and Jake Hall; his mother, Mary Lou Birchall; a brother, Mark Cummings; a sister, Darlene LaRocque; and two nephews, Ryan Jones and Joseph LaRocque.
Visitation will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 24, 2019