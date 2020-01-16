|
David Michael Breslin
Wanamassa - David Michael Breslin, 87, died on January 13, 2020, at Monmouth Medical Center. He was a 66 year resident of Wanamassa, New Jersey, the virtual bedrock of community and country. Mr. Breslin was born in Monmouth Beach, on September 6, 1932, to Harry and Catherine (nee Callahan) Breslin.
David Breslin rose from humble beginnings in Bradley Beach. Those difficult times impressed on him the significance of helping the less fortunate. He was a devout Irish Catholic who embraced personal integrity, honesty, patriotism and strong family values. And yet, this was the same ecumenically-minded man who found a Lakewood rabbi to marry his daughter and son-in-law on a Palm Sunday, in 1987.
Following graduation from Asbury Park High School in 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was trained as a "Radioman," serving on 6th Fleet destroyers and tenders in the Mediterranean. Four years of sea duty concluded on the U.S.S. Yellowstone where his commanding officer cited him as a seaman of "high integrity" with the "highest morals and character." Indeed, these were the hallmarks of David Breslin's life.
1954 marked the beginning of a 62 year romance and marriage to Mary Alice Breslin (nee Megill) who predeceased him in 2017. They made Italy their honeymoon destination on several occasions.
Mr. Breslin began a 32 year career at Fort Monmouth, during which time he attended evening school receiving his B.A. degree in 1963 from Monmouth College (now Monmouth University). The U.S. Army promoted him to the position of Comptroller at the Satellite Communications Agency, a forerunner to NASA. Mr. Breslin was a frequent advisor meeting with many military and Congressional officials at the Pentagon, addressing relevant financial matters that had global consequences.
David Breslin's affable personality drew attention in many social settings. He eschewed country clubs in favor of great gathering places as Jimmy's, Pete and Elda's, and Rooney's.
His daughter was the apple of his eye and his grandson was a beacon of pride and joy. David Michael Breslin left behind a daughter, Kathleen ("Kate") Breslin Teitel and son-in-law Jeffrey H. Teitel of East Dover, Vermont; son David Paul Breslin of Arkansas; a grandson, David Steven Breslin and his wife Ashley Evans of San Francisco; former daughter-in-law, Karen Sullivan and her husband Jack Sullivan of Middletown, N.J.; niece Susan Black of St. Petersburg, Florida; and his devoted aide Gurbhej Sandhu, along with her extended family, of Eatontown.
A memorial service will be held on February 4, 2020, at the Ely Funeral Home at 3316 NJ-33, in Neptune City, N.J. from 1 to 3 pm. Contributions can be made to the St. Jude Hospital in David Breslin's name.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020