David Milton Trzaska
Concord, NH - David Milton Trzaska, 48, of Concord, NH, formerly Clarksburg, NJ, passed away Friday, January 25, 2019 at his home. Born in Trenton, he was a US Army Veteran and earned his master's degree from Western Michigan University. David worked as an Orientation Mobility Specialist for Future in Sight in Concord, NH and previously worked for The Seeing Eye in Morristown.
Son of the late Milton Trzaska; David is survived by his mother, Charlene Trzaska.
Interment will be private in the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. Arrangements are under the direction of the Peppler Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 22, 2019