Services
Peppler Funeral Home - Allentown
114 South Main Street
Allentown, NJ 08501
(609) 259-7391
For more information about
David Trzaska
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for David Trzaska
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Milton Trzaska


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Milton Trzaska Obituary
David Milton Trzaska

Concord, NH - David Milton Trzaska, 48, of Concord, NH, formerly Clarksburg, NJ, passed away Friday, January 25, 2019 at his home. Born in Trenton, he was a US Army Veteran and earned his master's degree from Western Michigan University. David worked as an Orientation Mobility Specialist for Future in Sight in Concord, NH and previously worked for The Seeing Eye in Morristown.

Son of the late Milton Trzaska; David is survived by his mother, Charlene Trzaska.

Interment will be private in the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. Arrangements are under the direction of the Peppler Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peppler Funeral Home - Allentown
Download Now