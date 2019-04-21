|
|
Rev. Dr. David N. Cousins
Manahawkin - The Rev. Dr. David N. Cousins passed away on April 13, 2019 in Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin, NJ. Born in Springfield, Massachusetts on May 23, 1931, Dr. Cousins was one of three sons born to the Rev. and Mrs. Carlton Cousins. David was predeceased by his brother Carlton, and his brother Paul currently lives with his wife Doris in Montana. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Rev. Margaret Cousins, who served as a Local Pastor in the United Methodist Church.
Dr. Cousins was a graduate of Wheaton College and held two Masters degrees and a Doctorate from Princeton Theological Seminary. He pursued further academic studies at Johns Hopkins and the University of Pennsylvania. A minister in the United Methodist Church for 47 years, Dr. Cousins pastored nine different congregations in New Jersey, also served as a District Superintendent and an Adjunct Professor at Drew University and Eastern Baptist Seminary. When he retired from the ministry, David authored two published novels, The Lost Pilgrim and The Evangelist.
Dr. Cousins is survived by his beloved daughter Karen Bolger and husband Steve of Warrington, PA and his beloved son Scott Cousins and wife Candace of Kennett Square, PA. Grandfather to eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, David is also survived by his devoted wife, Dr. Barbara Barr. Married for 24 years, David and Barbara shared the kind of love that few are privileged to know. They will continue to walk together until Barbara is called home. At the family's request, there will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at a future date to be announced. "Well done, thou good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little, I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your Master." (Matthew 25:23)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 21, 2019