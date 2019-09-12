|
|
Rev. David N. Harrington
Neptune - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of the Pastor of Good Hope Baptist Church of Asbury Park, NJ, The Rev. David "Dave" Neely Harrington, 58 of Neptune, who journeyed to his heavenly home on September 2, 2019. David was raised in Atlantic Highlands and was a great basketball player in high school and college. He faithfully served at his church and as the Chaplain of Pastoral Care at JSUMC. Visitation will be Saturday September 14th at 9 am until the time of the funeral service at 12 pm at Paramount Theatre, 1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park. Interment will be Monday September 16th at 11 am at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery, Tinton Falls. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 12, 2019