Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Paramount Theatre
1300 Ocean Ave.
Asbury Park, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Paramount Theatre
1300 Ocean Ave.
Asbury Park, NJ
View Map
Interment
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery
Tinton Falls, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Harrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. David N. Harrington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. David N. Harrington Obituary
Rev. David N. Harrington

Neptune - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of the Pastor of Good Hope Baptist Church of Asbury Park, NJ, The Rev. David "Dave" Neely Harrington, 58 of Neptune, who journeyed to his heavenly home on September 2, 2019. David was raised in Atlantic Highlands and was a great basketball player in high school and college. He faithfully served at his church and as the Chaplain of Pastoral Care at JSUMC. Visitation will be Saturday September 14th at 9 am until the time of the funeral service at 12 pm at Paramount Theatre, 1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park. Interment will be Monday September 16th at 11 am at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery, Tinton Falls. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now