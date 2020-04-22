|
|
David Putz
Jackson - David Putz, 69, of Jackson, NJ, died on Monday April 20, 2020 at his home. David was born in Jersey City, NJ and moved to Jackson, NJ. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force. David was the owner and operator of Ceramic Lifestyles out of Jackson, NJ.
David is predeceased by his parents Robert and Beverly Putz and his sister Deborah Bourne.
Surviving is his wife Dorothy Putz of Jackson, NJ; his children David Putz, Jr. of Jackson, NJ and Cassie Putz of Barnegat, NJ; his two grandchildren Justin and Kaitlyn Putz; and his siblings Cheryl McLaughlin, Robert Putz, Barry Putz and Shelley Cameron.
The arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals DeBow Chapel, 150 West Veterans Hwy., Jackson, NJ. Committal will be private. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020