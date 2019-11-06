|
David R. Archer
Freehold - David R. Archer, 90, of Freehold died on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at home. He was born in Ely Village, N.J. and had resided in Matawan before moving to Freehold.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Mr. Archer was a mechanic for Manzo Construction, Old Bridge before his retirement in 1990.
He was a member of the Morganville United Methodist Church, Morganville and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 4374, Freehold.
Surviving are his wife, Catherine Holmes Archer; a son, Kurtis Archer and wife Linda; a daughter, Sabrina Mowery and husband Joel; a brother, William Archer; five grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019