Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for David Archer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David R. Archer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David R. Archer Obituary
David R. Archer

Freehold - David R. Archer, 90, of Freehold died on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at home. He was born in Ely Village, N.J. and had resided in Matawan before moving to Freehold.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Mr. Archer was a mechanic for Manzo Construction, Old Bridge before his retirement in 1990.

He was a member of the Morganville United Methodist Church, Morganville and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 4374, Freehold.

Surviving are his wife, Catherine Holmes Archer; a son, Kurtis Archer and wife Linda; a daughter, Sabrina Mowery and husband Joel; a brother, William Archer; five grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.

The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -