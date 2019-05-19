|
|
David R. Long
Oakhurst - David R. Long, 40 of Oakhurst, NJ passed away at his home on Monday, April 29, 2019. David was born and raised in Eatontown, NJ and was a graduate of Red Bank Catholic and Columbus College of Art and Design. He also attended Rhode Island School of Design, Providence, RI. After his graduation David started his own business in Photography. David also designed and built his own vintage cameras. He enjoyed sculpting and ceramics in his spare time.
David was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Rita and Charles Montgomery; paternal grandparents Martin and Laura Long as well as his brother Ian Matthew Long. He is survived by his loving parents Andrew and Sheila Long of Oakhurst, NJ. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles Bill and June Montgomery of KY; Bonnie and Jim Hunter of MD and Patricia Long and Don Lieberman of CA and a host of cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Jerome's Church, 254 Wall Street, West Long Branch, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a . To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 19, 2019