1/1
David Ramos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Ramos

Hazlet - David Ramos, 85, of Hazlet, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, November 9, 2020. David was born on September 3, 1935 in Puerto Rico, where he spent his childhood. In 1947, he and his family moved to Manhattan, NY, where he met his beloved wife, Regina. David and Regina were married on June 28, 1958 and began their lives together. In 1973, they settled in Hazlet, where they raised their family. Before his retirement, David worked as a professional painter with local union #9, located in Manhattan, NY. Most of all, David was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many.

He was predeceased by his parents, Manuel and Juana Ramos, and his siblings, Felipe, Antonio, Ismael, Ruben, Neftali, Luis, Angel Manuel, and Gilo. David is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 62 years, Regina "Jean" (Phillips) Ramos, his loving children, Nancy Ramos Foley and her husband, Michael, of Middletown, David Ramos Jr. and his wife, Ann Marie, of Manchester, and Michael Ramos and his wife, Vicki, of Hazlet, and his dear siblings, Mimi Ramos and her husband, Salvatore, Elva Rivera and her husband, Hector, Rafael Ramos and his wife, Anna, Julio Ramos and his wife, Anna, and Carlos Ramos. David also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, James Ramos and his wife, Tina, Michael Foley, Danielle Foley, David Ramos III and his wife, Brenda, Steven Ramos, Jeremy Ramos, and Brittany Whelan and her husband, Shane, his adored great grandchildren, Sebastian Ramos and Charlotte Whelan and many special nieces and nephews. David will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, November 11th from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 PM and Thursday morning, November 12th (time TBA) at Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N., Hazlet. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, November 12th (time TBA) at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Union Beach. Entombment, Woodbridge Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Woodbridge. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
(732) 203-9200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved