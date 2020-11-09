David Ramos
Hazlet - David Ramos, 85, of Hazlet, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, November 9, 2020. David was born on September 3, 1935 in Puerto Rico, where he spent his childhood. In 1947, he and his family moved to Manhattan, NY, where he met his beloved wife, Regina. David and Regina were married on June 28, 1958 and began their lives together. In 1973, they settled in Hazlet, where they raised their family. Before his retirement, David worked as a professional painter with local union #9, located in Manhattan, NY. Most of all, David was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many.
He was predeceased by his parents, Manuel and Juana Ramos, and his siblings, Felipe, Antonio, Ismael, Ruben, Neftali, Luis, Angel Manuel, and Gilo. David is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 62 years, Regina "Jean" (Phillips) Ramos, his loving children, Nancy Ramos Foley and her husband, Michael, of Middletown, David Ramos Jr. and his wife, Ann Marie, of Manchester, and Michael Ramos and his wife, Vicki, of Hazlet, and his dear siblings, Mimi Ramos and her husband, Salvatore, Elva Rivera and her husband, Hector, Rafael Ramos and his wife, Anna, Julio Ramos and his wife, Anna, and Carlos Ramos. David also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, James Ramos and his wife, Tina, Michael Foley, Danielle Foley, David Ramos III and his wife, Brenda, Steven Ramos, Jeremy Ramos, and Brittany Whelan and her husband, Shane, his adored great grandchildren, Sebastian Ramos and Charlotte Whelan and many special nieces and nephews. David will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, November 11th from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 PM and Thursday morning, November 12th (time TBA) at Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N., Hazlet. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, November 12th (time TBA) at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Union Beach. Entombment, Woodbridge Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Woodbridge. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com
