David Ross Walker
Naples, FL - On Wed, Mar 6, 2019, David "Dave" Ross Walker, a loving friend, brother, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 68 at Riverview in Red Bank, NJ. Dave was born on Dec 5, 1950 in Neptune, NJ to McRae & Bertha (Burke) Walker. In 1970, he joined the Marines and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Prior to his honorable discharge in 1972, Dave was recognized for his valor and awarded the National Defense Service Medal & Rifle Marksmanship Badge. On Nov 2, 1980, Dave married Barbara (Haker) Walker in Freehold and together raised two daughters, Lindsay Schneider (Walker) & Ashley Hughes (Walker) in Jackson, NJ. In 1996 Dave accepted a job at Proctor & Gamble. He excelled at the company which led to a promotion and relocation to corporate headquarters in Cincinnati in 2011. After 18 years of loyal service, Dave retired to Naples, FL in 2014. He is survived by Barbara Walker, his daughter Lindsay & husband Matt, daughter Ashley & husband Don and his grandchildren, Hudson, Kennedy and Harper. Sadly, Dave didn't get to meet his 4th grandchild due in June but would be happy to know his middle name will be David to honor his legacy. He is also survived by brother, Doug Burke and his wife Linda and his sister Linda Roszel. He was predeceased by his brother Ed Burke. Dave was a proud veteran and member of the Millstone Elks and VFW, loved the Jets & Yankees, Pete & Elda's thin crust, the occasional Jack Daniels and Christmas. He was a man who always made sure that he got you a card for every holiday just to show how much he cared. He never met a person he couldn't talk to for hours, was faced with a question he didn't know the answer to, nor could he ever resist the urge to give detailed driving directions. Dave was a private, proud, and stubborn man who hated to show any sign of weakness or vulnerability even in his final hours. He loved spending time with his family, especially his girls. If you ever find yourself missing Dave, simply look up at the stars. Stars are openings in heaven where our loved ones shine down. Dave is now our star. A service will be held on Fri, Mar 22nd at 1:30pm at the William C Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ followed by a Remembrance at The Sand Bar in Brielle, NJ from 3-6pm. For memorial contributions, the family has designated the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation (donate.fallenpatriots.org) to honor Dave's service - Semper Fi.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019