|
|
David Royce Aron
Los Angeles, CA/Asbury Park - David Royce Aron (DaveDizzle), 54, died at his home in Las Vegas on March 11, 2019. Born in Asbury Park, NJ, he was the son of the late Alvin Aron, a jazz and classical trumpet player, and Dotte Marshall (Aron/Wildfeuer), a former music teacher and technology coordinator of the Eatontown School District, Dave attended Asbury Park High School where he excelled in music. He played mutiple instruments, including clarinet, saxophone, and bass guitar as well as being very active in sports.
After high school, he enrolled at Rutgers University, where he spent his freshman year before transferring to the University of Memphis. He chose that university because of its outstanding program in sound engineering and recording technology. After graduating in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Fine Arts, he spent a short time at Sun Records in Memphis where he met and had the opportunity to work with U2!
He subsequently moved to Los Angeles in order to further enhance his career. Dave was a multi-platinum recording engineer, live and studio mixer, record producer, and musician. Among his past clients were Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G., Moe, Prince, Nate Dogg, Dr Dre, Sublime, T.I., Perry Farrell, Wu-Tang Clan, Little Kim, Bobby Brown, and U2.
Dave had a long professional association with Snoop Dogg as his as his sound engineer until health problems intervened, making extensive touring impossible.
In addition to touring, Dave accepted audio engineer interns from Middle Tennessee State University. He often gave lectures and held seminars at MTSU as well as at numerous venues in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Dave chose Kaya Goldberg to be his life partner. They were planning to be married when a sudden deterioration of Dave's health prevented the marriage from taking place - sadly, Dave was never able to recover.
Dave is survived by his fiancée, Kaya Goldberg and their son, Avi Aron, 3, and his mother, Dotte Marshall (Aron/Wildfeuer), of Asbury Park, NJ. Other survivors include Gary and Ruth Aron Feldman of New Jersey, Matthew Aron of Florida, Ava and Paul Detschermitsch of Colorado, Lowen and Dori Marshall of Maine, Jeff and Nancy Goldberg of Florida. Survivors also include several hundred real-life friends and a few thousand virtual friends.
The celebration of Dave's life took place at La Paloma Funeral Home, Las Vegas, NV. The Reverend Harry Williams, originally from Asbury Park now living in Oakland, CA gave the eulogy. Dave is buried in the Boulder City Municipal Cemetery, Boulder City, NV.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 27, 2019