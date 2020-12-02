David S. Arthur III



Neptune - AGE 55 climbed the Stairway to Heaven suddenly on Nov 29, 2020 while on a holiday vacation camping with his wife and dogs.



He was born Sept. 6, 1965 in Neptune, NJ where he remained a lifelong resident. He graduated from Neptune High School and began a lifetime of careers.



A true renaissance man, he was a true MacGuyver that could fix or build anything, anywhere, anytime with anything he could find. He was an excellent mechanic that used these skills to amaze people with repairs to their cars. He was last employed by Ocean Township Sanitation Department from which he retired after a job injury.



David enjoyed cruising, camping, fishing, gambling, playing games, gardening, tattoos, music, fundraising for animal rescue, building bird houses and especially good times with his friends and family. He was extremely proud of his Scottish heritage.



He is survived by his parents, David S. Arthur, Jr. and Glenda A. Arthur, formerly of Neptune, now residing in Florida. His adoring wife Cris Arthur of Neptune, two sons Jonathan of Neptune and Joshua of Old Bridge and his two grandaughters, Isabella and Ava. His brother James and sister in law Ginger of Florida. He leaves his devoted dogs, Bishop and Molly, as well many friends.



Services are private, but when you hear Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here", please think of him.



Donations in his name may be made to All Sato Rescue, PMB No 595, PO Box 194000, San Juan, PR 00919 or Rescue Ridge, PO Box 223, Spring Lake, NJ 07762









