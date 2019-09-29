|
David Simmons
Neptune - David Simmons, 79 of Neptune died at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 24th.
He was the owner and operator of Shore Fire Heating and Cooling Mechanical Contractors. David later worked for Comfort Mechanical and Atlantic Plumbing, before his last venture Simmons Sheet Metal, the company he operated until his retirement.
David loved all animals including his Silky Terrier, Gracie. David enjoyed old movies and TV shows including his favorite Perry Mason. Every morning his wife Janis, would make his favorite pancakes and sausage, as well as his favorite cherry vanilla ice cream before bed.
He loved and was extremely proud of his entire family, David was always happiest when there were family gatherings, especially at the holiday time of year.
David was pre-deceased by his two sons, Lance and Michael Simmons and his three brothers Victor, James and Richard Simmons.
Surviving is his wife of 43 years Janis Simmons; his children, David A. Simmons, Jr., Beth Dietrich and her husband Gary, Holly Brenner and her husband Gary, Steven Simmons and his wife Alicia and James Simmons; his siblings, Tenny and Carol Simmons, Robert and Karen Simmons, Carol Russello and her husband Michael, Elise White and her husband William and June Kell and her husband Robert; and his five grandchildren, Gary, Jesse, Kaila, Trisha and Taylor.
Visitation, Tuesday Oct. 1st, 4 pm until his funeral service at 6 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Contributions in memory of David would be appreciated by his family to at or The Shriners at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. To share a favorite memory of David, please visit his page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 29, 2019