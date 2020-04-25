Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
424 East Ave
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-0358
Metuchen - David Stuart Bennett, 67, of Metuchen, passed on Friday, April 24, 2020, from Covid-19 virus, at the RWJU Hospital in New Brunswick.

Born in Perth Amboy and a graduate of PAHS in 1970, he had resided in Metuchen for 42 years.

David held degrees in History and Political Science from the University of Delaware and was a graduate of Seton Hall Law School where he earned an American Jurisprudence award. He was a practicing Attorney in Metuchen for many years.

A gentle, generous and spiritual man, he was a key member of Temple Beth Mordecai in Perth Amboy.

He was a true sports fan of many teams with remarkable knowledge of history and statistics; he was deeply a Mets fan.

Pre-deceased by his loving parents, Claire and Edward Bennett, he leaves behind, his beloved family - his cherished niece and nephew, Rachel of Boston, and Samuel of Denver his brother and sister-in-law, Bryce and Maggie of Toms River, his Uncle Marv and Aunt Marci of Delray, FL, and many cousins who loved him very much. David had a large circle of friends who will miss his presence and sense of humor.

Private funeral services due to the covid-19 crisis, are under the direction the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 424 East Ave. Perth Amboy, NJ 08861.

Contributions may be made in his memory to: Temple Beth Mordecai, 224 High St., Perth Amboy, NJ 08861.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the worthy .

For information visit www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Asbury Park Press & Home News Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
