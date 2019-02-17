|
|
David Stuart Bunton
Freehold - David Stuart Bunton, a life-long resident of Freehold, passed away on February 14, 2019 at the age of 94.
Mr. Bunton joined the U.S. Navy in 1942 shortly after graduating from Freehold High School. Enlisting at the age of 17, his naval experience included participation in major naval battles ranging from the coast of Sicily to the South Pacific.
His service in the Navy and subsequent return home were featured in the 2003 book "Marching Home" a nationally recognized book about six men, their service in World War II and their post war lives.
He was a member of the Freehold Police Department for 30 years where he attained the rank of Captain and Acting Chief. Following retirement from the police force, he served as the Assistant Superintendent of Juvenile Delinquency for Monmouth County, a position he held for 25 years.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Virginia; two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Donna, Arlington, Virginia and Dennis and Kathleen, Freehold; three grandchildren, Douglas Bunton, Davy Bunton, and Lauren Redmond, Lauren's husband Michael; and two great grandchildren, Jackson and Julianne Redmond.
A private family service will be held at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the s Project. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 17, 2019