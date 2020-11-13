David T. Nicholas
Point Pleasant - David Thomas Nicholas, 76, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Jersey City on August 3, 1944 to Donald and Anna. Dave was predeceased by his brothers, Donald and James. He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Dwyer, who affectionately refers to him as "my baby brother," and brothers-in-law, Roy and Bill.
Also surviving is his wife of thirty-three years and best friend, Barbara, his adoring and adored daughters, Andrea Cavanaugh and son-in-law, James, and Mandy Heiman and son-in-law, Michael. One of Dave's fondest roles was "Pops" to Conner, Sky, Cooper, and Cody. He will forever be remembered by his many nieces and nephews as "favorite Uncle Dave."
Dave proudly served in the US Air Force from 1961-1964. He was a "Tin Knocker" for twenty-six years before switching careers to work as a Service Tech/Quality Control Associate with Cablevision of Monmouth for thirteen years, retiring in 2006.
Dave will always remain in our hearts for his love, edgy wit and for always keeping us laughing.
At Dave's request there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Point Pleasant Boro First Aid Squad, 1200 Beaver Dam Rd., Point Pleasant, NJ 08742 www.squad35.org
would be greatly appreciated. For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com