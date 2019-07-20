|
David Weed Buckley
Little Silver - David Weed Buckley, 88, Little Silver, NJ, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019.
David was the beloved husband of Mary (Smith) Buckley. He was born in Bryn Mawr, PA, to James Leo Buckley and Josephine (Weed) Buckley. Raised in Scarsdale, NY, David attended Iona Prep High School. David went on to earn his B.A. and M.B.A. from Cornell University. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Tokyo for two years. After the army, David pursued a career in marketing, working for Lever Brothers and Nielsen Media Research, both in New York City.
David and Mary were married for 61 years and moved to Rumson in 1960, where they lived for 30 years before moving to Little Silver. David was a dedicated member of both Holy Cross and Nativity parishes, served on the board of the Monmouth Day Care Center in Red Bank and was President of the Rumson School Board.
David was an avid sports fan that admired great teamwork over individual talent. His favorite teams included the Cornell Big Red football team that he managed, the NY Giants and all the RFH Bulldogs teams. David was also a lifelong learner who's interests ranged from Jane Austen to John le Carre to his stack of daily papers. Those who loved David enjoyed receiving his newspaper "clippings" on things in which he thought we would be or should be interested.
David was predeceased by his brother, James Buckley, his sister Leonide (Buckley) Olsen, his son Jeffrey David Buckley, his son Matthew Weed Buckley and his daughter-in-law Mary Dean Buckley. His is survived by his wife, Mary, his sister, Margaret (Buckley) Casey, his son Jonathan David Buckley, his daughter Katherine Hughes, and his daughter Sarah (Joseph) Richter.
David loved his 18 grandchildren: David (Mary Pat), Grace, Peter, Sarah (Brandon), Teddy (Madison), Tommy, Mary Ellen, Matthew, P.J., Meredith, Henry, Katie, William, Brian, Kevin, Abbie, Joseph and Johnnie, and his three great-grandchildren: Avin, Ashton, and Kenna. Nothing made Grandpa happier than having everyone gathered for a dinner at the beach or a holiday meal.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 21st from 4 to 7 pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 22nd at 10 am at Church of the Nativity, 180 Ridge Rd, Fair Haven, NJ. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to support David's favorite teams—RFH Bulldog Booster Club, PO Box 6342, Fair Haven, NJ 07704.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 20, 2019