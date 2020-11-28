Davina M. Cowlard



Berkeley Twp. - Davina M. Cowlard, 70, of Berkeley Twp. passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. Davina was a registered nurse for many years before retiring from Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Born in South Africa, she came to the United States at age 8 to Mankato, MN and became a naturalized citizen in 1980. Davina resided in Philadelphia, PA, and Cherry Hill before moving to Berkeley Twp. 16 years ago. Davina was a certified teacher and 25-year member of IAHCSMM and published a paper in AORN. Davina was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Fleet Reserve Association, Branch 124, Lakehurst. Davina is survived by her wife Lucy of 46 years, her aunt Prudence Putze (Aunti Pru), her nephew Richard Rios (Rhiana), her niece Deborah Brickner (Richard), her cousins Jane, Vincent, David & Ann Marie. Private cremation. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.









