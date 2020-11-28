1/1
Davina M. Cowlard
Davina M. Cowlard

Berkeley Twp. - Davina M. Cowlard, 70, of Berkeley Twp. passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. Davina was a registered nurse for many years before retiring from Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Born in South Africa, she came to the United States at age 8 to Mankato, MN and became a naturalized citizen in 1980. Davina resided in Philadelphia, PA, and Cherry Hill before moving to Berkeley Twp. 16 years ago. Davina was a certified teacher and 25-year member of IAHCSMM and published a paper in AORN. Davina was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Fleet Reserve Association, Branch 124, Lakehurst. Davina is survived by her wife Lucy of 46 years, her aunt Prudence Putze (Aunti Pru), her nephew Richard Rios (Rhiana), her niece Deborah Brickner (Richard), her cousins Jane, Vincent, David & Ann Marie. Private cremation. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
