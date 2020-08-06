Dawn Lazarus
Oakhurst - Dawn Lazarus, 70, of Oakhurst, Ocean Township, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
She was born in Philadelphia and lived in Asbury Park before moving to Oakhurst 2 years ago.
She was a special education aide for the Ocean Township Board of Education and then for the Asbury Park Board of Education retiring in 1993 after 20 years.
She was predeceased by her mother, Laura Meyers and a brother, Richard Christensen.
Surviving are her sons, Richard and Michael Lazarus; sister, Cynthia Avakian; brother, Scott Meyers; sister-in-law, Donna Christensen and 5 grandchildren, Paige, Hailey, Tanner, Parker and Aiden Lazarus.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 11 am until 2 pm Sunday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed through www.fiorefuneralhomes.com
.