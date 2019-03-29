Services
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
Dawn Marie Lissenden

Dawn Marie Lissenden

New York - Dawn Marie Lissenden, 42, of New York, formerly of Brick, NJ, passed away, Sunday, March 17, 2019.

She was born in Southampton, NY, raised in Brick, and has lived in New York for the past fifteen years. Dawn enjoyed drawing, writing, and anything cosmetology related. She was also an avid animal lover and loved anything to do with nature.

She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas F. Lissenden and Dorothy Posa Wolff.

Surviving are four daughters, Ashley Nicole Hayes, Aleshia Grace Stauffer, Alexis Jean-Baptiste, and Brianna Jean-Baptiste; other family members, and friends.

Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 2 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 29, 2019
