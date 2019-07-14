|
|
Dawn Marie Swallow
Toms River - Dawn Marie Swallow, 58 of Toms River passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia, PA with her beloved family at her side after a courageous 2 year battle with a very rare form of cancer.
Dawn was born in Jersey City and grew up in Shark River Hills, Neptune NJ before moving to Toms River 28 years ago.
Dawn was a graduate of Georgian Court College, Lakewood NJ and was recruited from college by the Ocean County Prosecutors office. She proudly served with the Prosecutor's office for 30 years, retiring in 2013 with the rank of Captain.
She was a dedicated member of the Toms River Fitness Club for many years. Dawn was very involved in dog rescue and was the parent of her 2 beloved rescue dogs Linus & Franklin.
Dawn and her fiancée Mike had traveled the world extensively for many years.
She was predeceased by her brother Robert J. Swallow.
She is survived by her parents Robert and Carole Swallow of Neptune, her fiancée of 17 years Michael Guinan of Philadelphia, PA, her sister Donna Silverthorne and husband Richard of Shark River Hills, Neptune and her brother David Swallow and wife Janet of Ponte Vedra, FL and their daughters Madison and Elizabeth, her extended family Maryanne and Jimmy Burns of Toms River, and many close friends and colleagues.
Visitation Monday July 15 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, July 16 at 11:00 am in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 424 Lincoln Ave., Avon by the Sea, NJ 07717. Please go directly to the Church on Tuesday, there will not be a procession from the funeral home. Entombment St. Anne's Cemetery Wall NJ
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to a local dog rescue organization or to , 501 St. Jude Way, Memphis TN, 38105.
For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 14, 2019