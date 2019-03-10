|
Dayle Maloney
- - Since the time of Copernicus, we have known that the smaller planetary bodies revolve around the sun.
To the family and friends that knew her, Dayle Maloney was that sun. Her light guided us, her warmth bathed over us. She represented the best of humanity. Her unconditional love, sense of giving, and infectious laugh brought a gleaming light to even the darkest places in this world. She had an effect on so many lives; years of volunteer work with the Junior League, years of kindness and compassion for all her many friends, and years of patience and love as a wife and mother.
Some years ago her light started to dim as the onset of Alzheimer's fell upon her. Yet until the end, much like a fading star, she offered a few glimpses of hope and brightness.
On February 15 2019 her light was finally extinguished. We choose not to remember her for who she was at the end of her life, but to remember her as the beacon on the hill. The woman who was the brilliant shining star that led so many of us to happiness.
Memorial service to be held on April 13, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm at 473 Highway 35 North, Mantoloking, NJ 08738
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 10, 2019