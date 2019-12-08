|
Dean DeGennaro
Manchester - Dean DeGennaro aged 61 passed away at home with his family by his side on December 7. Dean is predeceased by his loving Father Patrick, Brother Steven, Sister-in-law Connie And Brother-in-law Richie. Dean is survived by his loving mother Marion, his sister Diana, brother Patrick, sister-in-law Anita. Dean is also survived by his nephew Steve and his wife Laura and their children Luca and Emma, his niece Katelyn, his niece and Goddaughter Jami and her boyfriend Chad, his niece Karen and her husband Aron and their children Jackson and Ellie and many cousins and friends. Dean had a special place in his heart for all his visiting Doctors and Nurses and his caregivers Nikki and Danielle. Before he was confined to a wheelchair with MS he was an avid fisherman, sports fan and hiked many mountains. He recently fulfilled his dream of sky diving! Dean was a kind and gentle soul who loved his family and friends and he will be missed forever. Visitation is Tuesday 2-6 PM. Funeral Liturgy is Wednesday 10 AM at St John's Church, Lakehurst with entombment to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Paramus. In lieu of flowers please make donations to . For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019