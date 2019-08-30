|
Deanna Hill
Lakewood - On Saturday, August 24, 2019, Deanna Hill, loving mother of three children, passed away at the age of 80 in Lakewood, NJ.
Deanna was born on May 4, 1939 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Erie and Carrie Fish. She was employed in the medical field as a Certified Nursing Assistant for twenty five years at Ocean Convalescent Center in Lakewood, NJ. She was also a former member of the Octavia Washington Temple No. 868 and held the position of Past Grand Daughter Ruler.
Deanna was preceded in death by her father Erie, her mother Carrie, son Norman, two sisters Peggy and Yvonne, and three brothers James, Joseph, and Richard. She is survived by her beloved companion David, two children Benjamin and Tracie, her daughter in law Earlene, brother Eric, sister Florann, ten grandchildren, twenty five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Those who knew Deanna know she hated being fussed over and would rather give than receive. In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Deanna's wishes, the family would like you to remember and share memories of her joyful smile, loving heart and kind words.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 30, 2019