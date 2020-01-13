|
Deanna Houser
Bayville - Deanna D. Houser, 51, of Bayville, NJ passed away on Saturday January 11, 2020. Born in Newark, she was raised in South Toms River before moving to Bayville 2 years ago. Deanna loved country music and was a big fan of Elvis Presley.
Deanna was predeceased by her parent Robert Houser and Marjorie Loland. She is survived by her sisters Debbie Torres and her husband Ray of Poconos, PA and Erika Yaprem of Brick; her brothers Robert Houser and his wife Joy of Barnegat and Raymond Houser and his wife Lisa of Little Egg Harbor. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday January 16, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08757. A funeral service will take place on Friday January 17, 2020 at the funeral home at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020