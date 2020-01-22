Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-0003
Debbie Cederberg Obituary
Debbie Cederberg

Manchester - Debbie A. Cederberg, age 63, of Manchester, passed away Wednesday January 22, 2020 at her home in Manchester. Born in Glen Ridge, she lived most of her life in Toms River before moving to Manchester in 1975. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who will be missed dearly.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Pete E. Cederberg in 2012. FOREVER 21.

Surviving are her son Peter Lewis Cederberg, and his wife Dawn of Manchester with their son Peter David Cederberg; loving daughter Kendall Leigh LaCass and her husband Chris of Manchester with their two daughters Brooklyn and Brielle; her brother Eric Scott Jensen and wife Alicia with their family in Alabama.

A celebration of her life will be held Friday January 31, 2020 at Whiting Volunteer Fire Company, 120 Lacey Road, Whiting, NJ 08759 at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Debbie to and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolehfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
