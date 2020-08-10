1/
Deborah A. Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah A. Miller

Freehold - Deborah A. Miller, 68, of Freehold passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving children after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Jersey City, raised in Hazlet, and was a long-time resident of Freehold. Debbie worked many years in banking eventually retiring and becoming a bus driver for Freehold Township Regional H.S. District. She loved traveling with her husband and spending quality time with her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Walter D. Miller, Jr.; parents, Vincent Kelly and Agnes Kelly-Tully; and sister, Kathleen Kruse. Debbie is survived by her devoted daughters and sons-in-law, Melanie and Victor Soriano of Douglassville, PA, and Katie and Richard Hudak of Brick; four cherished grandchildren, Brian Alexander Soriano, Sarah Elizabeth Soriano, Tyler Joseph Hudak, and Rebecca Kate Linda Hudak; loving sisters and brothers-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Funeral Home at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 for the procession to her 11:00 AM graveside service in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, 299 Freehold-Englishtown Road, Freehold, NJ 07728. For the safety of the public and our staff, we are asking everyone to help us adhere to the CDC guidelines. Facemasks will be required. For those who desire, memorial contributions in Debbie's name may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10131. For information, directions, or to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0101
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved