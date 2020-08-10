Deborah A. Miller
Freehold - Deborah A. Miller, 68, of Freehold passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving children after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Jersey City, raised in Hazlet, and was a long-time resident of Freehold. Debbie worked many years in banking eventually retiring and becoming a bus driver for Freehold Township Regional H.S. District. She loved traveling with her husband and spending quality time with her family and friends.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Walter D. Miller, Jr.; parents, Vincent Kelly and Agnes Kelly-Tully; and sister, Kathleen Kruse. Debbie is survived by her devoted daughters and sons-in-law, Melanie and Victor Soriano of Douglassville, PA, and Katie and Richard Hudak of Brick; four cherished grandchildren, Brian Alexander Soriano, Sarah Elizabeth Soriano, Tyler Joseph Hudak, and Rebecca Kate Linda Hudak; loving sisters and brothers-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Funeral Home at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 for the procession to her 11:00 AM graveside service in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, 299 Freehold-Englishtown Road, Freehold, NJ 07728. For the safety of the public and our staff, we are asking everyone to help us adhere to the CDC guidelines. Facemasks will be required. For those who desire, memorial contributions in Debbie's name may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10131. For information, directions, or to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com