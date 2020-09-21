Deborah DeBlass
Keansburg - Deborah DeBlass, 64, of Keansburg, passed away on Tuesday, September 15th, at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank. She was born and raised in Newark, prior to moving to Keansburg 44 years ago. Deborah was a shift manager for Boston Market before retiring six years ago. She enjoyed cooking. Deborah was a selfless soul, who devoted her whole life to family, especially her grandchildren. Her family meant the world to her. Anyone who had the blessing of meeting her would say the same. She genuinely made everyone smile even on a bad day. Deborah was the kind of person to put everyone's needs before her own. A true angel on earth. Deborah's life here left a huge impact on everyone she knew and she will be truly missed. Let us sing to her as she sang here. "You are my sunshine my only sunshine, you make me happy when skies are gray. You'll never know dear how much I Love You! Please don't take my sunshine away. The world loves you to the moon and back! Deborah was predeceased by her parents, John Vanderweerd and Doris Sweet. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Matthew DeBlass of 26 years of Keansburg; her son and daughter in-law, George and Sandra Schaub of Hazlet; her daughter and son in-law, Trisha and Timothy Bushey of Keansburg; her caring mother, Gail Vanderweerd of Keansburg; her two brothers and sister in-law, Michael Vanderweerd of Toms River and John and Kathleen Vanderweerd of Keansburg; her two sisters and brother in-law Denise Congiusta of Clark and Kim and Ray Birch of Keansburg; four grandchildren, TJ, Spencer, Brianna and Parker all of Keansburg; many nieces and nephews and extended family. A private service for immediate family and closest friends will be held on Sunday, September 27th, at 4:00pm. Middletown United Methodist Church 924 Middletown-Lincroft Rd. Middletown, NJ, following for all other family and friends that wish to attend and pay their respects there will be a lawn gathering at 4:45pm. You may bring a chair if needed. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Deborah's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
, my mom loved donating to this organization. You can also make donations to Middletown United Methodist Church. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals 233 Carr Ave. Keansburg. Letters of condolences can be sent to www.jacquelinemryanfh.com
Because of Covid-19restrictions, we apologize and thank you for your understanding. It was my mom's wish to have a simple memorial church service. Social distancing, masks must be worn along with hand sanitizer that will be provided.