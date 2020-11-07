1/1
Deborah E. Troy-Stewart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah E Troy-Stewart

Lakewood - Deborah "Debbie" E. Troy-Stewart, age 66 of Lakewood NJ, passed away unexpectedly at Ocean Medical Center, in Brick NJ on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was a real estate broker/owner of Shelanu Realty LLC., as well as a retired educator. Debbie is survived by her wonderful, devoted husband, Wayne A. Stewart Jr., her loving children Marcie & Orli Lombardi, her, sweet, beautiful, smart, and simply amazing granddaughter Sydney Rose Lombardi whom she absolutely adored. Debbie was born in Toms River, NJ to Sidney & Shula Troy. She is also survived by her sister Beth Troy and predeceased by sister Shari Troy. She graduated Lakewood High School in 1972, attended the University of Miami followed by Georgian Court College, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in education. She was a former national board member and the Eastern Area Coordinator of NA'AMAT. Her loving bright smile, generous heart, compassionate creative spirit, and incredible hugs would captivate you forever. She absolutely loved Israel with all her heart and would express such spellbinding stories of her adventures. Her granddaughter, Sydney was her sparkle, especially when they played long distance phone games or video chat. Her family and friends were everything to her and she was everything to us. She has left us for now, but her sunshine will glow forever. Respectfully, the services are private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: NA'AMAT USA, 21515 Vanowen St., Suite #102, Canoga Park, CA 91303.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oliverie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved