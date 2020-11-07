Deborah E Troy-Stewart



Lakewood - Deborah "Debbie" E. Troy-Stewart, age 66 of Lakewood NJ, passed away unexpectedly at Ocean Medical Center, in Brick NJ on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was a real estate broker/owner of Shelanu Realty LLC., as well as a retired educator. Debbie is survived by her wonderful, devoted husband, Wayne A. Stewart Jr., her loving children Marcie & Orli Lombardi, her, sweet, beautiful, smart, and simply amazing granddaughter Sydney Rose Lombardi whom she absolutely adored. Debbie was born in Toms River, NJ to Sidney & Shula Troy. She is also survived by her sister Beth Troy and predeceased by sister Shari Troy. She graduated Lakewood High School in 1972, attended the University of Miami followed by Georgian Court College, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in education. She was a former national board member and the Eastern Area Coordinator of NA'AMAT. Her loving bright smile, generous heart, compassionate creative spirit, and incredible hugs would captivate you forever. She absolutely loved Israel with all her heart and would express such spellbinding stories of her adventures. Her granddaughter, Sydney was her sparkle, especially when they played long distance phone games or video chat. Her family and friends were everything to her and she was everything to us. She has left us for now, but her sunshine will glow forever. Respectfully, the services are private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: NA'AMAT USA, 21515 Vanowen St., Suite #102, Canoga Park, CA 91303.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store