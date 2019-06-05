|
|
Deborah H. Sidorakis
Point Pleasant - Deborah H. Sidorakis passed away at 58 years old on June 10, 2018. She was born on June 4, 1960 and graduated from Irvington High School. She spent most of her life at the Jersey Shore.
She was laid to rest at St. Anne's Mausoleum.
Deborah was an extremely loving wife, mother and meme. She was beautiful, energetic, truly caring and kind hearted woman who loved spending time at the beach, cooking for an army, dancing the night away but most of all gathering to be with her beloved family.
Deborah is remembered by her loving husband, David N. Sidorakis, Sr. and her three loving children; Nicole Egan, David N. Sidorakis, Jr. and Victoria Sidorakis. She also has 5 "gran-lovies", Madison, Kenadi, Grant, Mia and Pierce.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 5, 2019