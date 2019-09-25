Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Hanlon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Lee Hanlon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Lee Hanlon In Memoriam
In Loving

Memory of

Deborah Lee Hanlon

9/25/1959 - 04/25/2013

Happy Birthday Debbie!

It doesn't seem possible that we lost you over six years ago. At times it feels like yesterday. We mourn and miss you every day, but today we celebrate you!

Your life, your laugh,your caring and loving spirit. A love for coffee and Reggae music like no other. Here's to you Debbie-Our loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Happy 60th!

We know you would be here with us today, if Heaven weren't so far away.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.