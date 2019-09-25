|
|
In Loving
Memory of
Deborah Lee Hanlon
9/25/1959 - 04/25/2013
Happy Birthday Debbie!
It doesn't seem possible that we lost you over six years ago. At times it feels like yesterday. We mourn and miss you every day, but today we celebrate you!
Your life, your laugh,your caring and loving spirit. A love for coffee and Reggae music like no other. Here's to you Debbie-Our loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Happy 60th!
We know you would be here with us today, if Heaven weren't so far away.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 25, 2019