|
|
Deborah Morrow
Bricktown - Deborah Morrow, 68, died April 3, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Bricktown, NJ. She was an Operating Room Technician for many years at Ocean Medical Center.
Deborah was born in Queens, NY then moved to Bricktown, NJ. She is predeceased by her husband James Morrow, Sr. and parents George and Lenabell (Butler) Manning Sr. Surviving are her children Corinne and her husband Jackie Eng, and Michael Morrow; her siblings Lenabell Manning, Amy and her husband Kenneth Ling, Diana Manning, Peter and his wife Donna Manning, and George and his wife Linda Manning. Grandchildren include Heather and her husband Joseph Whitehead, Sydney Morrow, Brianna Linthwaite, Rachel Eng, Sean Morrow, Emily Eng, Makayla Morrow and Jackson Eng. Great grandchildren are Nicholas Dilorenzo, Eve Whitehead. Deborah had a very large extended family who will miss her dearly.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Colonial Funeral Home, Bricktown, NJ are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020