Debra Ann Ferrigno
Barnegat - Debra Ann Ferrigno (nee Greco), age 57, of Barnegat NJ, passed away on June 13, 2019.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, she lived inBridgewater, NJ prior to Barnegat where she has resided for the last 3 years. She was a Salesperson for Sunglass Hut, Ocean County Mall, Toms River NJ. Debbie was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law and friend who brought sunshine to every life she touched. She enjoyed designing greeting cards, crocheting, playing Buncos and Bocce Ball.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Anthony (Antonio) Ferrigno, her son, Daniel Ferrigno and his wife Katie, her daughter, Marisa Ferrigno, her brother, John Greco, as well as her two nieces and one nephew.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 5pm to 9pm at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, 573 Mill Creek Road, Manahawkin, NJ 08050. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 20, 11am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4700 Long Beach Blvd., Brant Beach, NJ 08008. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 16, 2019