1959 - 2020
Debra Ann Flaherty Obituary
Debra Ann Flaherty

Debra Ann Flaherty, 60, of Kissimmee, Florida passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at University of Florida Shands Hospital after a courageous battle with scleroderma. Prior to residing in Kissimmee with her husband, Gary, she was born in Brooklyn, New York and raised in Howell, New Jersey. After graduating Howell High School in 1977, she attended Taylor Business Institute. Debbie, as she liked to be called, started her career as a buyer at several fashion organizations in Manhattan. Her later career work involved positions as an executive secretary for several large construction and insurance companies. Debbie was a loving wife and friend and was constantly on the move. She enjoyed being with friends and family, mostly her nieces and nephews, creating wonderful memories for all. She enjoyed spending time in the warmth of the Florida, days going to the gym and enjoying all what Florida and life had to offer. Debbie put others first and was always the bright light of any room. Her humor, smile and of course fashion sense were what most set her apart from others.

Debbie was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Sandra Sullivan; and father-in-law, Robert Flaherty.

In addition to being survived by her husband, Gary Flaherty, she leaves behind a loving family; brother, Kevin Sullivan and his wife, Gail of Spring Hill, Florida; sister Karen Necci and her husband, Philip of Jackson, New Jersey; brother, Brian Sullivan and his wife, Danielle of Barnegat, New Jersey; mother-in-law Anna Flaherty of Farmingdale, New Jersey; brother-in-law, David Flaherty and his wife, Michelle of Howell, New Jersey; and sister-in-law, Robin Chapurtinov and husband, Joey of Farmingdale, New Jersey.

Debbie is remembered by her loving nieces and nephews who will miss her warm smile and generous love; Michael, Jeffrey and Steven Sullivan, Nicole and Anthony Necci, Jordan, Jenna, Jillian and Justin Sullivan; Courtney, Christine and Meghan Flaherty, and Brandon Chapurtinov.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020
