|
|
Debra Joan Malayter
Howell - Debra passed away peacefully surrounded by family January 8, 2020 at home.
Born May 13, 1952 in Brooklyn, NY she was the daughter of the late Andrew Majoros and survived by her mother Joan Majoros.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, John Malayter; daughter Kathiann Malayter; son John Malayter, wife Gina and two grandchildren John Joseph and Colson Oliver; brother Andrew Majoros and wife Lauri; brother Brian Majoros and wife Carol; in addition to dear aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020 at DiCostanzo family owned, Lakewood Funeral Home, 6520 Highway 9, Howell, NJ from 1pm until funeral services at 3:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
For further info:
funeralhomenj.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020