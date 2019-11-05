Services
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
Debra L. Hamill

Debra L. Hamill Obituary
Debra L. Hamill

Homosassa Springs, FL - Debra L. Hamill, age 65, passed away on Sunday, October 27th at her home in Homosassa Springs, FL. Debbie was born in Roswell, New Mexico before becoming a longtime resident of Wall Twp., NJ where she was a graduate of Wall High School class of 1972. Debbie married her best friend and classmate, Jack Hamill, in 1978 and they raised 3 children together. Debbie worked as an electronics assembler where she enjoyed making friends and being the social butterfly. While raising her kids she loved to coach their sports teams, travel to Disney and the Caribbean, and spend the day out on the boat. In 2012, Debbie and her husband moved to Florida where she enjoyed seeing the dolphins, manatees and alligators swim in their backyard, she became a member of the Eagles Association and loved playing Show Me the Money. Debbie also enjoyed watching movies in black and white and cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the NY Mets. Debbie will best be remembered as a lover of all animals, a funny, say it how it is, one of a kind woman.

Debra was predeceased by her father, Graham Smith and step-father, John Glab. Debbie leaves behind her husband of 41 years, Jack Hamill, her children Sandra Schaible (Hamill), Kelly Carlson and her wife Courtney, Kenny Hamill and his wife Alisha.; her mother, Cynthia Glab, brothers Douglas Smith and his wife Carol, Jon Glab and partner Melissa, sister Susan Apgar and her husband Billy.; her grandchildren Vinnie, Olivia, Allaire and Zachary. A host of nieces and nephews who lovingly referred to her as "Wacky Aunt Deb"

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 11 am to 2 pm with a memorial service at 1:30 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, NJ 08736. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
